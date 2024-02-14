February 14, 2024
NBFCs which offer high interest rates on FDs
Before you invest your money in a fixed deposit it is advised to compare the interest rates offered by different financial institutions.
Source: Freepik
This will help you to maximise the returns you can earn on your deposits.
Source: Unsplash
Although financial banks are considered safest institutions to open a fixed deposit.
Source: Freepik
However, some investors opt for non-banking financial institutions to earn higher returns.
Source: Freepik Photo
Here is a list of top NBFCs which offer the highest interest rates on FDs:
Source: Republic
Bajaj Finserv | 7.4% on 12-14 months deposit | 7.5% on 15-23 months deposit | 7.55% on 24-month deposit | 7.35% on 25-35 months deposit | 8.05% on 36 to 60 months deposit.
Source: X Photo
Shriram Finance | 7.8% on 12-month deposit | 7.95% on 18 months deposit | 8.10% on 24 months deposit | 8.30% on 30 months deposit | 8.60% on 50-60 months deposit.
Source: X Photo
Muthoot Fincorp | 7.45% on one-year deposit | 8% on 1-2 years deposit | 8.5% on 2-3 years deposit | 7.4% on 4-year deposit | 7.5% on 5 years deposit.
Source: X Photo
Mahindra Finance | 7.75% on 15 months deposit | 7.90% on 30 months deposit | 8.05% on 42 months deposit.
Source: X Photo