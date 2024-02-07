January 16, 2024
Nearly 50% of women in metros take independent financial decisions: Survey
The survey aims on the participation of women in financial decision-making, goal-setting, saving and investing patterns, adoption of digital tools, and preferences for various banking products.
The survey results indicated that factors such as age, income, marital status, the presence of dependents, and home location are significant influencers on women’s financial behaviour.
The study unveils the financial preferences of employed and self-employed women at different stages of their lives.
Additionally, the report offers insight into the increasing empowerment of urban women in the workforce, highlighting how a woman’s primary long-term financial priorities change with age.
The report’s discoveries are important as elements such as marital status, career decisions, personal health, and unforeseen life events can notably influence the financial priorities of women.
Decisions are influenced by age and financial status. Women aged 45 and above, emerge as leaders, with 65% making financial decisions, in contrast to 41% among those aged 25-35.
The results indicated that approximately 47 percent of women make self-reliant financial decisions, underscoring the increasing financial independence among women.
As per the survey, women earning in metropolitan areas demonstrate a preference for low-risk investments, allocating 51% of their funds to fixed deposits and savings accounts.
The distribution includes 16 per cent in gold, 15 percent in mutual funds, 10 per cent in real estate, and a mere seven per cent in stocks.
The survey also reveals that 10% of female customers actively maintain a fixed deposit, in contrast to only 5% of male customers who have opened a fixed deposit.
Approximately 43% of married women with dependents allocate 10-29% of their income to investments.
Notably, Hyderabad and Mumbai lead in credit card usage, with a remarkable 96% of Mumbai women relying on them, in contrast to only 63% in Kolkata.
Nearly 33% of individuals aged 25-35 in the study favour using UPI for online shopping, whereas only 22% of those above 45 years opt for UPI.
The report indicated that UPI emerges as the favoured option among urban women for various payment requirements.
This includes money transfers- 38%, utility bills- 34%, and e-commerce purchases- 29%.
