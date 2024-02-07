January 30, 2024
Nine pillars supporting Digital India program
Broadband Highways | It includes Broadband for all in Urban and Rural areas and National Information Infrastructure.
Universal Access to Mobile Connectivity | Initiative is to focus on network penetration and cover the uncovered villages with project cost of USD 1900 million.
Public Internet Access Programme | BharatNet project provides fibre connectivity to villages. For digital delivery of e-services, 535,000 Common Service Centres have been set up.
e-Governance | Government Business Process Re-engineering using IT to improve transactions and e-services.
e-Kranti - Electronic Delivery of Services | 31 Mission Mode Projects to establish e-Governance in all Ministries/Departments including e-Court and e-Prosecution.
Information for All | Open Data platform and online hosting of information and documents would facilitate open and easy access to information for citizens.
Electronic Manufacturing | Target is net zero import.
IT for Jobs | Focuses on providing training to the youth in the skills required for availing employment opportunities in the IT/ITES sector.
Early Harvest Programmes | Consists of those projects which are to be implemented within short timeline.
