January 11, 2024
Provisional Direct Tax collections up to January 10, 2024
Direct Tax collections at 80.61% of total Budget Estimates of Direct Taxes for F.Y. 2023-24 upto 10.01.2024
Gross Direct Tax collections at Rs. 17.18 lakh crore with Y-o-Y growth of 16.77%, as on 10th January, 2024
Direct Tax collection, Net of refunds stands at Rs. 14.70 lakh crore with Y-o-Y growth of 19.41%
Net Corporate Income Tax (CIT) grows at 12.37% and Net Personal Income Tax (PIT) grows 27.26% Y-o-Y respectively.
Refunds worth Rs. 2.48 lakh crore issued during 1st April, 2023 to 10th January, 2024
