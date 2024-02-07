January 29, 2024
Smart cities in India need mobility solutions
Ever since its inception in 2015, the ‘National Smart Cities Mission’, has led the transformation of as many as 100 cities across the country.
The project was extended and allocated Rs 16,100 crore in the Union Budget last year.
A total of 7,960 projects worth Rs 1.71 lakh crore have been tendered under the project, as per Union Housing and Urban Development Ministry.
Even as Tata Motors, the country’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, added to the 600 existing electric bus fleet of Jammu, the city of temples has seen a mixed bag of progress and pitfalls und
Tata Motor’s delivery of the electric buses is part of its larger order to supply, maintain and operate 200 buses in J&K, for 12 years is aimed to boost tourism and trade in the Union Territory.
The Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express and many such mobility services have helped transform Varanasi into a smart city.
A second terminal commissioned at the Chennai International Airport as part of the Smart City Project has helped the city’s growing manufacturing boom.
As per the progress report of the Smart City Project, infrastructure, sustainable development, and use of technology in urban planning are witnessing steady progress in the city.
Similarly, another smart city - Coimbatore, a growing business and Information Technology hub of Tamil Nadu needs more flights to the country’s metro city connections.
Trade lobbies in Pune have been demanding a dedicated civilian airport, as the existing airport operated by the Airports Authority of India is located at Lohegaon Air Force Station.
Another smart city, Ranchi hold the advantage of the Tata Motors' set-up in Jamshedpur, and the large-scale industrial activity in the region.
