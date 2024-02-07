January 11, 2024
The world’s most powerful passports in 2024
1) France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Spain (194 destinations)
2) Finland, South Korea, Sweden (193 destinations)
3) Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands (192 destinations)
4) Belgium, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, United Kingdom (193 destinations)
5) Greece, Malta, Switzerland (190 destinations)
6) Czech Republic, New Zealand, Poland (189 destinations)
7) Canada, Hungary, United States (188 destinations)
8) Estonia, Lithuania (187 destinations)
9) Latvia, Slovakia, Slovenia (186 destinations)
10) Iceland (185 destinations)
India holds the 80th position on the list, permitting its citizens to travel to 62 countries without a visa.
