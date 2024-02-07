January 19, 2024

Top 10 countries with largest gold reserves

1) United States: 8,133.46 tonnes

Source: Pexels

2) Germany: 3,352.65 tonnes

Source: Unsplash

3) Italy: 2,451.84 tonnes

Source: Pexels

4) France: 2,436.88 tonnes

Source: Unsplash

5) Russia: 2,332.74 tonnes

Source: Pexels

6) China: 2,191.53 tonnes

Source: Freepik

7) Switzerland: 1,040 tonnes

Source: Pexels

8) Japan: 845.97 tonnes

Source: Unsplash

9) India: 800.78 tonnes

Source: Freepik

10) Netherlands: 612.45 tonnes

Source: Freepik

The other countries that maintain gold reserves are Turkey, Taiwan, Uzbekistan, Portugal, Poland, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Kazakhstan, Lebanon and Spain.

Source: Pixabay

