January 19, 2024
Top 10 countries with largest gold reserves
1) United States: 8,133.46 tonnes
2) Germany: 3,352.65 tonnes
3) Italy: 2,451.84 tonnes
4) France: 2,436.88 tonnes
5) Russia: 2,332.74 tonnes
6) China: 2,191.53 tonnes
7) Switzerland: 1,040 tonnes
8) Japan: 845.97 tonnes
9) India: 800.78 tonnes
10) Netherlands: 612.45 tonnes
The other countries that maintain gold reserves are Turkey, Taiwan, Uzbekistan, Portugal, Poland, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Kazakhstan, Lebanon and Spain.
