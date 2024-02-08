February 7, 2024
Top 5 banks offering lowest personal loan rates
HDFC Bank: HDFC Bank charges interest rate that ranges between 10.75 percent to 24 percent per annum on the loans it disburses.
ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank charges anywhere between 10.65 to 16 per cent per annum on loans.
State Bank of India (SBI): SBI charges interest rate that starts from 11.15 per cent.
Kotak Mahindra Bank: Kotak Mahindra Bank gives personal loans in the range of ₹50,000 to ₹40 lakh at an interest rate that starts at 10.99 per cent.
Punjab National Bank (PNB): PNB charges 12.75 to 16.25 per cent based on the credit score from corporate employees; 11.75 per cent to government employees; and 11.40 per cent to defence personnel.
