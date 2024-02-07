January 19, 2024

What are the valid Date of Birth proof documents by EPFO

The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has announced on 16 January, that the Aadhaar card will no longer be an acceptable document for date of birth. The valid Date of Birth documents are:

Source: X Photo

Birth Certificate issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths.

Source: Unsplash

Marksheet issued by any recognised Government Board or University.

Source: Freepik Photo

School Leaving Certificate (SLC)/ School Transfer Certificate (TC)/ SSC certificate containing Name and Date of Birth.

Source: Pexels Photo

Certificate based on the service records.

Source: Instagram

Permanent account number (PAN) card.

Source: iStock

Central/ State Pension Payment Order.

Source: Pexels Photo

Medical certificate issued by a Civil Surgeon after examining the member medically and supported with an affidavit on oath by the member duly authenticated by a Competent Court.

Source: Pexels Photo

Domicile Certificate issued by the Government.

Source: Pexels Photo

View Next Slide