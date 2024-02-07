January 19, 2024
What are the valid Date of Birth proof documents by EPFO
The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has announced on 16 January, that the Aadhaar card will no longer be an acceptable document for date of birth. The valid Date of Birth documents are:
Source: X Photo
Birth Certificate issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths.
Source: Unsplash
Marksheet issued by any recognised Government Board or University.
Source: Freepik Photo
School Leaving Certificate (SLC)/ School Transfer Certificate (TC)/ SSC certificate containing Name and Date of Birth.
Source: Pexels Photo
Certificate based on the service records.
Source: Instagram
Permanent account number (PAN) card.
Source: iStock
Central/ State Pension Payment Order.
Source: Pexels Photo
Medical certificate issued by a Civil Surgeon after examining the member medically and supported with an affidavit on oath by the member duly authenticated by a Competent Court.
Source: Pexels Photo
Domicile Certificate issued by the Government.
Source: Pexels Photo