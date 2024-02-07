January 16, 2024
What is APAAR ID? Know how it is beneficial for students
The Union government proposed that all education records of school students will be integrated into its ‘One Nation, One Student ID’ initiative by 2026-27 under the National Education Policy 2020.
The initiative aims to digitally consolidate the complete academic records, including degrees, scholarships, rewards, and other credits into a unified Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry ID.
APAAR also aims to reduce fraud and duplicate educational certificates by providing a single, trusted reference for educational institutions. The program is open to all students.
The APAAR ID is unique in nature as it provides a lifelong identifier for students to track their educational journey and achievements, from pre-primary to higher education.
The APAAR ID would be helpful for students in case of transfer of their parents from one city to another or one state to another.
The ID will also help the students in accessing the educational resources. Students can use the credit score for their higher education or employment purposes in future.
APAAR ID will also be used for multiple use cases e.g., entrance tests conducted by NTA, admissions, scholarship disbursement, transfer of government benefits, issue of awards, recognition etc.
The APAAR ID will be linked to the student’s Aadhaar ID. However, it’s important to note that the APAAR ID does not replace the Aadhaar ID but complements it for educational tracking purposes.
Besides including all academic data of the student, the APAAR will also include information related to the student’s educational journey, achievements, certificates etc.
The Education Ministry has proposed a deadline of 2026-27 for 100% integration of the education records of all students through the ID.
