Grand Masti

Indra Kumar's Grand Masti is a raucous adult comedy that follows three friends played by Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani and Riteish Deshmukh, who, years after graduating, reunite for a school reunion at their alma mater. During the trip, they find themselves caught up in a series of sexual misadventures; the explicit content makes it avoidable for a family watch.