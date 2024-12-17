10 Celebrity Couples Who Tied The Knot In Rajasthan: Vicky-Katrina, Sidharth-Kiara, Nick-Priyanka

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth married twice, first in a traditional South Indian ceremony and then again at Alila Fort Bishangarh in Rajasthan.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal exchanged vows at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, a luxurious location shrouded in secrecy.
Sidkrth and Kiara captured hearts with their wedding video at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, featuring golden hues, Rajput and Mughal architectural styles, and lush gardens.
Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh married Rukmini Sahay in Udaipur on February 9, 2017, at the Radisson Blu Palace Resort & Spa near Saheliyon-ki-Bari gardens.
In December 2018, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their dream wedding in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace, with a grand celebration and receptions in Delhi, Mumbai, and the USA.
Actress Shriya Saran married Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev at Deogarh Mahal, Udaipur, a heritage hotel with 55 rooms with a royal character.
Hollywood celebrities, including Katy Perry and Russell Brand, have married in Rajasthan due to its charm and elegance, showcasing the region's beauty and potential.
Raveena Tandon married Anil Thadani on February 22, 2004, at Shiv Niwas Palace, Udaipur, surrounded by Jag Mandir.
Hansika Motwani married her long-time friend and business partner, Sohael Khaturiya, at the historic Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur in December 2022.
