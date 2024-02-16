February 15, 2024
Kajal Aggarwal Completes 17 Years In Film Industry: Her Best Works
Thuppakki is 2012 Tamil-language action thriller film written and directed by A.R. Murugadoss and stars Vijay, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sathyan.
Source: IMDb
Brindavanam, Telugu-language masala film directed by Vamshi Paidipally and written by Paidipally. The film also stars N.T. Rama Rao Jr., Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Prakash Raj.
Source: IMDb
Arya 2 is Telugu-language romantic action film. It is about two childhood friends who go their separate ways and later end up falling in love with the same woman.
Source: IMDb
Magadheera is Indian Telugu-language fantasy romantic action film. Directed by S. S. Rajamouli and produced by Geetha Arts. The film stars Ram Charan, Srihari, Kajal Aggarwal, and Dev Gill.
Source: IMDb
The movie is a romantic comedy in the Telugu language, directed by A. Karunakaran and produced by B. V. S. N. Prasa.
Source: IMDb
Special 26 is Indian Hindi-language film about a group of criminals who pose as a CBI officers to steal money from politicians and businessmen. Directed by Neeraj Pandey and stars Akshay Kumar.
Source: IMDb
Mr Perfect is a film directed by David Kassman, Guy Sheetrit, and Dasaradh. It stars Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal, Taapsee Pannu, and Prakash Raj. The film is about Vicky, who breaks his engagement.
Source: IMDb