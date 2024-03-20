March 19, 2024
2 States To Holiday: 10 Bollywood Movies Turning 10 In 2024
2 States: Coming from two very different cultural backgrounds, Krish (Arjun) and Ananya (Alia) try to convince their parents to bless their relationship before they get married.
Bang Bang! - Harleen leads a boring life with her grandmother and works as a bank receptionist. However, her life takes a sudden turn after she falls in love with Rajveer, a thief.
PK: An innocent alien lands on Earth but loses his communication device. He meets a heartbroken reporter and tries to find his device. With time, he raises many thought-provoking questions.
Gunday: Childhood friends Bikram and Bala aspire to take over the coal mafia. However, they fall in love with the same woman, Nandita, which leads to a rift forming between the two.
Holiday: Virat, a soldier, accidentally bumps into a terrorist who plans to rip apart Mumbai with a series of bomb blasts. He then gathers his team to protect the city from the impending danger.
Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania: Kavya from Ambala is about to get married to an NRI. When she visits Delhi to shop for her trousseau, she meets Humpty, a carefree man, and falls in love with him.
Singham Returns: Bajirao Singham, an honest police officer, encounters Babaji, a god-man with connections to high-profile politicians when he investigates the death of an officer from his team.
Ek Villain: Guru is a gangster whose life changes after he falls in love with Aisha & decides to mend his ways. When Aisha gets murdered by a serial killer, Guru begins to search for the culprit.
Kick: A man who cannot stay put as he is addicted to going on new adventures, breaks up with his girlfriend, who is a Warsaw-based psychiatrist, just to pursue his daredevil ambitions.
Happy New Year: In a quest to pull off a heist at a hotel in Dubai, Charlie assembles a team of non-dancers to take part in a dance competition at the hotel. They enlist the help of a bar dancer.
