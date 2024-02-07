January 21, 2024
2018 To Thallumaala: Must-Watch Tovino Thomas Movies
The Jude Anthany Joseph helmed 2018: Everyone Is A Hero features Tovino Thomas in a pivotal role as he holds his own amid a star cast. The film was also briefly in consideration for the Oscars.
Thallumaala is easily one of Tovino Thomas' most quirky roles. While the premise and approach of the film may not be everybody's taste, if anything, Thallumaala is a prime example of the actor's range
Tovino notably plays a superhero in Basil Joseph directed 2021 film Minnal Murali. The story tells the story of a young tailor who achieves superpowers after being struck by lightning.
2021 film Kala is yet another stellar example of Tovino's acting range. The Rohit VS directorial sees Tovino in the role of Shaji whose past misdeeds land him in trouble.
Uyare, which released in 2019, carried a strong social message at its core. The film is another example of Tovino striving to dabble in projects of all kinds.
