February 6, 2024
50 First Dates To Friends With Benefits: Feel Good Movies To Watch If You Are Single This Valentine
Amélie: This quirky, charming French film follows the adventures of a single woman living in Paris who tries to find love and help others while overcoming her own shyness.
Friends With Benefits: Best friends, played by Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake, decide to take their friendship to the next level, later to realise it isn't as easy as it seems.
Forgetting Sarah Marshall: Devastated Peter takes a Hawaiian vacation in order to deal with the recent break-up with his TV star girlfriend, Sarah.
Legally Blonde: Elle Woods, a fashionable sorority queen, is dumped by her boyfriend. She decides to follow him to law school but realises that there is more to her than just looks.
500 Days of Summer: After being dumped by the girl he believes to be his soulmate, hopeless romantic Tom Hansen reflects on their relationship to try and figure out where things went wrong.
