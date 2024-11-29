7 Bollywood Movies on Netflix You Must Watch at Least Once in Your Life

Dil Chahta Hai is about three college-outgoing childhood friends, each with unique approaches to relationships, form a bond as they navigate their love and tension.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is about three friends transform their fantasy vacation into reality after a friend gets engaged, directed by Zoya Akhtar, written by Farhan Akhtar and Reema Kagti.
Wake Up Sid is about Sid, a lazy Mumbai college student, faces a pivotal moment that will help him realize his potential and achieve success in the fast-paced city.
Andhadhun is about a blind pianist's life who is drastically altered by a series of mysterious events, forcing him to report a crime he should technically know nothing about.
Sooryavanshi is about DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, head of India's Anti-Terrorism Squad, faces a terrorist organization with a history, directed by Rohit Shetty.
PK is about a stranded alien on Earth is instructed to pray for a way home, revealing the flaws of blind faith in organized religion.
Haseen Dilruba is about a wife, under investigation for her husband's murder, shares details of their tumultuous marriage, revealing a tense truth that seems to blur.
