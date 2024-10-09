Republic Entertainment Desk

70th National Film Awards: Manoj Bajpayee, Rishab Shetty, AR Rahman, Mithun Chakraborty Honoured

President Droupadi Murmu awarded AR Rahman the Best Music Direction (Background) award for Ponniyin Selvan-Part 1 (Tamil) at a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan.

Source: X

Mani Ratnam, a renowned film director, was seen ecstatic upon receiving the National Award for his film Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1.

Source: X

Actor Manoj Bajpayee got the honour for his film Gulmohar in the Special Mention category
 

Source: IMDb

Mithun Chakraborty receives the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. 

Source: X

Actor Neena Gupta was named the Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in Uunchai. 

Source: IMDb

Sreepath P.K won the Best Child Artist award for Malikappuram (Feature Film) at the National Awards.

Source: X

Pritam Chakraborty won the Best Music Direction (Background Music) award for his role in Brahmastra, directed by Shrikant Singh.

Source: X

Rishab Shetty won the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in 'Kantara' at the 70th National Film Awards, showcasing his versatility and depth.

Source: X

President Droupadi Murmu awarded Siddharth Diwan the Best Cinematography award for his work, Mono No Aware, in both Hindi and English.

Source: X

Sooraj R Barjatya was awarded the Best Direction award for Uunchai.

Source: X

Nithya Menen was awarded Best Actress in a Leading Role for her role in Thiruchitrambalam (Tamil).

Source: IMDb