January 23, 2024

A Close Look Into Alia Bhatt's Saree That Has A Ramayan Connection

Alia Bhatt wore a Ramayan-themed saree at Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony on Monday.

Source: Instagram

Alia Bhatt's saree was simple yet historic at the event.

Alia's stylist shared a few photos of her in the saree and explained the story behind it.

They wrote, "Alia Bhatt’s custom turquoise blue Mysore silk saree from @madhurya_creations had important scenes from the Ramayan intricately handpainted on the Pallu."

It further read, "The breaking of the Shiva Dhanush, King Dasharathas promise, in the boat with Guha, the golden deer, the kidnapping, the Ram Setu..."

It continued, "Lord Hanuman presenting the ring to Ma Sita and the Rama Pattabishek. These miniature paintings were done in a traditional “Pattachitra” style and took a 100 hours to complete."

Alia Bhatt's saree was perfect for the momentous occasion of the inauguration of the Ram Mandir.

