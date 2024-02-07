January 23, 2024
A Close Look Into Alia Bhatt's Saree That Has A Ramayan Connection
Alia Bhatt wore a Ramayan-themed saree at Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony on Monday.
Source: Instagram
Alia Bhatt's saree was simple yet historic at the event.
Source: Instagram
Alia's stylist shared a few photos of her in the saree and explained the story behind it.
Source: Instagram
They wrote, "Alia Bhatt’s custom turquoise blue Mysore silk saree from @madhurya_creations had important scenes from the Ramayan intricately handpainted on the Pallu."
Source: Instagram
It further read, "The breaking of the Shiva Dhanush, King Dasharathas promise, in the boat with Guha, the golden deer, the kidnapping, the Ram Setu..."
Source: Instagram
It continued, "Lord Hanuman presenting the ring to Ma Sita and the Rama Pattabishek. These miniature paintings were done in a traditional “Pattachitra” style and took a 100 hours to complete."
Source: Instagram
Alia Bhatt's saree was perfect for the momentous occasion of the inauguration of the Ram Mandir.
Source: Instagram