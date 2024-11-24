Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani's Roka Ceremony Photos Will Bring Smile On Your Face

Aadar Jain and his girlfriend Alekha Advani attended a roka ceremony on Saturday night.
Source: Varinder Chawla
The Kapoor family attended an event in Mumbai, including Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, and Babita.
Aadar was greeted by his family members with kisses and hugs after leaving a car, receiving blessings from the elders of his family.
Aadar and Alekha attended the roka ceremony in matching white outfits, with Aadar in a kurta, jacket, and trousers, and Alekha in a saree.
Aadar Jain announced his engagement to Alekha Advani in September, expressing his love for her, describing her as his first crush, best friend, and now, her forever.
Aadar, son of late Raj Kapoor's daughter Rima Jain, and Alekha, his partner, made their relationship public in November 2023 through a photo.
Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor wore black, golden suits, neckpieces, bangles, black T-shirts, matching blazers, and pants respectively.
