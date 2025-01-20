Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani Share Photos From Their White Wedding In Goa

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani tied the knot on January 13 in Goa.
Source: Instagram
Days after the wedding, the couple shared photos from their D-day on Instagram on January 20.
Alekha Advani's emotional walk down the aisle with her parents was captured in a candid click, as they lovingly handed her over to groom Aadar Jain.
The couple exchanged vows in a Christian ceremony in Goa surrounded by close friends and family.
Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding album overflows with love, joy, and celebration in candid shots with family and cherished moments.
For her special day, Alekha wore a stunning white gown with a veil, while Aadar looked dapper in a grey suit.
The couple shared glimpses of their intimate wedding on Instagram, including a tender hug and their first kiss as husband and wife.
