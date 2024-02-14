February 14, 2024
Aadar Jain Celebrates 'Sweet Funny Valentine' With Girlfriend Alekha Advani
Aadar Jain's girlfriend Alekha Advani recently took to her social media handle to share their candid photos.
Source: Instagram
Alekha Jain dropped a photo of Aadar from a dinner date.
Source: Instagram
Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani share a love-filled photo.
Source: Instagram
Alekha Jain dropped another candid photo with Aadar Jain against a red backdrop.
Source: Instagram
Alekha Jain captioned her post, "My sweet funny Valentine ❣️."
Source: Instagram
Alekha posted a picture of Aadar Jain planting a kiss on her cheeks.
Source: Instagram