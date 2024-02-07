January 13, 2024

Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar, Naga Chaitanya Attend Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Reception

Aamir Khan, father of the bride was one of the first to arrive at the reception, dressed traditionally in a black bandhgala.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Anil Kapoor marked his presence at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception, dressed in a formal suit.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Naga Chaitanya too attended the star-studded reception, sporting his beard - a key component of his look from film Thandel.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Sachin Tendulkar was also present for Ira Khan's wedding reception, dressed in a formal three-piece.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Zoya Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar arrived together at the event. While the married couple twinned in black, Zoya opted for a bright pink brocade ensemble.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Jaya Bachchan opted for a patterned purple salwar suit as she marked her presence at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Reena Dutta, mother of the bride, dressed in a red and golden saree posed along side Nupur Shikhare's mother.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Junaid Khan, step-brother to the bride, kept it formal in a structured bandhgala for the reception.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Sonali Bendre arrived for the event in an all-white satin ethnic number with subtle golden detailing.

Source: Varinder Chawla

