January 13, 2024
Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar, Naga Chaitanya Attend Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Reception
Aamir Khan, father of the bride was one of the first to arrive at the reception, dressed traditionally in a black bandhgala.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Anil Kapoor marked his presence at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception, dressed in a formal suit.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Naga Chaitanya too attended the star-studded reception, sporting his beard - a key component of his look from film Thandel.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Sachin Tendulkar was also present for Ira Khan's wedding reception, dressed in a formal three-piece.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Zoya Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar arrived together at the event. While the married couple twinned in black, Zoya opted for a bright pink brocade ensemble.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Jaya Bachchan opted for a patterned purple salwar suit as she marked her presence at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Reena Dutta, mother of the bride, dressed in a red and golden saree posed along side Nupur Shikhare's mother.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Junaid Khan, step-brother to the bride, kept it formal in a structured bandhgala for the reception.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Sonali Bendre arrived for the event in an all-white satin ethnic number with subtle golden detailing.
Source: Varinder Chawla