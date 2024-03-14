March 14, 2024
Aamir Khan Birthday: Taare Zameen Par, 3 Idiots, Lagaan, Actor's Films To Watch On OTT
The Oscar-nominated film Lagaan is headlined by Aamir Khan. Released in 2001, the sports drama is available to stream on Netflix.
Source: YouTube
The 2009 coming-of-age drama 3 Idiots is also headlined by the actor. The film is available to stream on Prime Video and narrates the life of three friends who reunite after years.
Source: IMDb
The 2016 sports drama film Dangal also stars Khan in the lead role and remains one of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies of all time. You can stream the movie on Prime Video.
Source: IMdb
Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma star in the 2014 satirical sci-fi drama PK. The movie is streaming on Netflix.
Source: IMDb
Aamir's latest release Laal Singh Chaddha is available on Netflix. While the movie failed to perform well at the box office, it received an overwhelming response on its digital debut.
Source: IMDb
Dil Chahta Hai is another cult-classic movie that starrer Aamir. The film was released in 2001 and is streaming online on Prime Video.
Source: IMDb
Dhoom 3, released in 2013 was also one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. The film is available for streaming on Prime Video.
Source: IMDb
Ghulam is one of the initial movies of Aamir Khan. The 1998 drama can be streamed on Prime Video.
Source: Pinterest