January 11, 2024

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira, Nupur Shikhare seal the deal with a kiss at Christian wedding in Udaipur

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding photos are official out.

Source: Instagram

Ira Khan and Nupur had a Christian-themed wedding. Nupur walked down the aisle with his mother.

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, Ira Khan walked down the aisle with her father Aamir Khan and mother Reena Dutta.

Source: Instagram

Aamir Khan was seen fixing Ira Khan's veil and tiara during the ceremony.

Source: Instagram

Ira's cousin, Zayn Marie Khan, officiated the couple's white wedding

Source: Instagram

The couple sealed the deal with a kiss.

Source: Instagram

Ira Khan danced with her husband Nupur Shikhare and father Aamir Khan at the wedding ceremony.

Source: Instagram

