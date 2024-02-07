January 11, 2024
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira, Nupur Shikhare seal the deal with a kiss at Christian wedding in Udaipur
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding photos are official out.
Ira Khan and Nupur had a Christian-themed wedding. Nupur walked down the aisle with his mother.
Meanwhile, Ira Khan walked down the aisle with her father Aamir Khan and mother Reena Dutta.
Aamir Khan was seen fixing Ira Khan's veil and tiara during the ceremony.
Ira's cousin, Zayn Marie Khan, officiated the couple's white wedding
The couple sealed the deal with a kiss.
Ira Khan danced with her husband Nupur Shikhare and father Aamir Khan at the wedding ceremony.
