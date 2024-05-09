May 8, 2024
Aavesham, Manjummel Boys: Malayalam Movies To Watch
Siren 2024 is about an ambulance driver, turned criminal, eagerly awaits his 14-year prison release, starring Anupama Parameswaran, Keithy Suresh, and Jayam Ravi.
Source: IMDb
Aavesham is about three Bangalore teenagers embark on an engineering journey, encountering a ruthless gangster in the underground world, unaware of the dangerous path they are about to take.
Source: IMDb
Manjummel Boys is about Manjummel Boys, the highest-grossing Malayalam movie, is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on May 3rd, 2024, as a survival thriller starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi.
Source: IMDb
Premalu is a romantic comedy blockbuster movie released on Disney+ Hotstar on April 12th. The movie stars Naslen as Sachin and Mamitha Baiju as Reenu.
Source: IMDb
Udanadi Mangalyam is a Malayalam movie that is directed by Vishnu Rathikumar, produced by Subhash Chithrasala under Kalamela Cinemas, featuring stars Sursh Chitrasala, Abhi Kiran.
Source: IMDb
Varayan is about a pries who is sent to a troubled village after the murder of a local church pastor, where criminal activities thrive.
Source: IMDb