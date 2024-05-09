May 8, 2024

Aavesham, Manjummel Boys: Malayalam Movies To Watch

Siren 2024 is about an ambulance driver, turned criminal, eagerly awaits his 14-year prison release, starring Anupama Parameswaran, Keithy Suresh, and Jayam Ravi.

Source: IMDb

Aavesham is about three Bangalore teenagers embark on an engineering journey, encountering a ruthless gangster in the underground world, unaware of the dangerous path they are about to take.

Manjummel Boys is about Manjummel Boys, the highest-grossing Malayalam movie, is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on May 3rd, 2024, as a survival thriller starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi.

Premalu is a romantic comedy blockbuster movie released on Disney+ Hotstar on April 12th. The movie stars Naslen as Sachin and Mamitha Baiju as Reenu.

Udanadi Mangalyam is a Malayalam movie that is directed by Vishnu Rathikumar, produced by Subhash Chithrasala under Kalamela Cinemas, featuring stars Sursh Chitrasala, Abhi Kiran.

Varayan is about a pries who is sent to a troubled village after the murder of a local church pastor, where criminal activities thrive.

