April 12, 2024
Action Thrillers To Watch Before Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan
Salaar is about kingdom's fate that hinges on the strained relationship between two friends-turned-foes, a tale of power, bloodshed, and betrayal. This film was released on Disney +Hotstar.
Source: IMDb
Jio Cinema's action thriller Code M is about Major Monica Mehra uncovers a mysterious vigilante outfit's secret in her childhood, revealing the key to the mystery lies in her past .
Dinesy+Hotstar's Criminal Justice is about Aditya who experiences a nightmare after a gruesome murder. The series stars Vikrant Massey and Pankaj Tripathi.
Flower of Evil is about Baek Hee Sung who hides a dark secret, struggles with a happy family life when his wife, a homicide detective, investigates 15-year-old murders. This show is on MX player.
Fighter is about a squadron leader and his fighter pilots who face mortal dangers during a mission. The movie stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. This movie is avaialble on Netflix.
Jailer is about a retired jailer embarks on a manhunt to find his son's killers, facing a darker, familiar, and complex situation. The film premiered on Prime Video.
Pushpa: The Rise is about a labourer who ascends a red sandal smuggling syndicate, forming powerful enemies along the way. This movie is available on Amazon Prime Video.
