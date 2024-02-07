January 16, 2024
Actresses Who Have Never Won An Emmy: Sofia Vergara To Courteney Cox
Sofia Vergara whose performance in Modern Family is immensely popular, has never received Emmy recognition for playing Gloria Delgado-Pritchett despite the show's historic success.
Courteney Cox is the only main cast member from Friends without an Emmy. The actress has also given some other remarkable performances but still remains unnoticed by any accolades.
With 19 Emmy nominations, Angela Lansbury never won any year. For the unversed, 12 of her nominations were for her role as Jessica Fletcher in Murder, She Wrote.
Lena Headey became TV's favourite villain after playing Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones. Despite massive recognition, the Emmys hasn't still been able to award her.
Ellen Pompeo will soon complete 20 seasons of playing Meredith Grey on Grey's Anatomy. However, she remains overlooked by the Emmys with no nomination so far.
Even though Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons won four Emmys, Kaley still remains unnoticed for her role as Penny in the same. In past, she enjoyed two Emmy nominations for The Flight Attendant.
Kristen Wiig has been nominated for nine individual Emmys including seven for her performances on Saturday Night Live. Sadly, the versatile actress has never won an Emmy so far.
