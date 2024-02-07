January 25, 2024
Add Soybean To Your Daily Diet For These Health Benefits
Soybean may help manage diabetes because they are low in calories and carbohydrates, and they are a good source of fiber and protein.
The anti-oxidants in soybean plays a role in many chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and some cancers.
Soybean lectin can cause the inflammation locally, but it has an anti-inflammatory effect when present in the blood.
Soybeans and soy foods may reduce the risk of a range of health problems, including cardiovascular disease, stroke, coronary heart disease (CHD) and some cancers.
Soy beans contain antimicrobials, it can kill or prevent the growth of microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses, protozoans, and fungi.
Soybean is a good source of protein, and regular consumption can help aid weight loss.
