Aditi Rao Hydari Wishes Her 'Personal Unicorn' Siddharth On His 46th Birthday
Siddharth is celebrating his 46th birthday today, April 17, and on this occasion, his wife and actress Aditi Rao Hydari has penned a heartfelt note wishing her ‘pesonal unicorn’.
Source: Instagram
She shared a series of photos on her Instagram handle with a long note that reads, “Happy birthday to my personal unicorn. My endless subscription to laughter, love and entertainment. My favourite human, playmate and travel buddy."
Source: Instagram
Aditi shared that there is never a dull moment around him and concluded her note by writing, “You deserve every blessing eternally. My Siddhu bestest.”
Source: Instagram
The actress has shared several unseen photos from their vacation and private moments, and all of them are oh so romantic.
Source: Instagram
Another photo of the couple posing in style during one of their international vacations.
Source: Instagram
The couple got married in 2024 in a private wedding celebration in Telangana, followed by a grand wedding in the presence of their friends.