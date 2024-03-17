March 17, 2024
Ae Watan Mere Watan, Fighter, Carry On Jatta 3: OTT Releases To Look Forward To This Week
Fighter: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer emerged as the first big hit from Bollywood this year. It is now set to stream on Netflix on March 21.
Source: Fighter
Abraham Ozler: Jayaram and Mammootty starrer Malayalam film will stream on Disney+Hotstar on March 20. It is an investigative thriller and can be enjoyed on OTT in the coming week.
Source: X
Thundu: Biju Menon starrer Malayalam film Thundu has premiered on Netflix and can be streamed in this week. It is a light-hearted drama with a message.
Source: X
Ae Watan Mere Watan: The movie will release on Prime Video on March 21. It stars Sara Ali Khan in the leading role.
Source: Prime Video
Carry On Jatta 3: Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa's blockbuster Punjabi hit has released on Disney+Hotstar and can be enjoyed over the coming week.
Source: IMDb
Lootere: The show will stream on Disney+Hotstar from March 22.
Source: IMDb