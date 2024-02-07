January 9, 2024
Ahead of Captain Miller, watch these Dhanush films
Asuran: Dhanush plays a father protecting his family from a powerful landlord in this intense and critically acclaimed drama.
Karnan: Depicts a courageous youth battling social injustice and oppression in a village, directed by Mari Selvaraj.
Vada Chennai: Dhanush navigates the political complexities of a coastal town, unfolding the life of a young carrom player.
Pudhupettai: Follows an aspiring gangster's life amidst North Chennai's backdrop, starring Dhanush, Sneha, and Sonia Agarwal.
Raanjhanaa: Dhanush's Bollywood debut showcasing a passionate love story between a Hindu boy and a Muslim girl, directed by Aanand L Rai.
Velaiyilla Pattathari: Dhanush challenges societal norms as an unemployed graduate striving for success in this commercial hit.
