February 3, 2024
Ahead Of Eagle, Watch These Films Of Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja
Ravi Teja stars in the 2009 Indian Telugu-language action comedy film Kick. The film also stars Ileana D'Cruz, Shaam, and Brahmanandam. Surender Reddy directed the film.
Vikramarkudu is a 2006 Indian Telugu-language action film directed by S. S. Rajamouli who co-wrote the film with V. Vijayendra Prasad. The film stars Ravi Teja and Anushka Shetty.
Khadgam is a 2002 Indian Telugu-language action drama film. The film is about three men from different backgrounds who join forces to stop a terrorist from carrying out another attack.
Naa Autograph Sweet Memories is a 2004 Indian romantic drama film. The film stars Ravi Teja, Gopika, Bhumika Chawla, Mallika, and Prakash Raj. It was directed by S. Gopal Reddy
Sindhooram is a 2023 Indian Telugu-language action, drama, and thriller film. It was directed by Shyam Tummalapalli and stars Brigida Saga, Dharma, and Siva Balaji.
Venky is a 2004 Indian Telugu-language comedy thriller film. The movie stars Ravi Teja, Sneha, and Ashutosh Rana, and was written and directed by Srinu Vaitla.
