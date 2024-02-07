January 20, 2024
Ahead Of Family By Choice Release, Other Hwang In Yeop K-dramas To Watch
True beauty: Insecure about her appearance, a student uses make-up to conceal her blemishes. However, she soon befriends a boy who sees her as her true self.
Why Her: Attorney Oh Soo Jae is forced to teach at a law school after she mishandles an important case. Gong Chan, a student who is in love with her, tries to help her make her way back to the firm.
The Sound of Magic: A magician living in an abandoned theme park makes troubles disappear for a disenchanted teenager enduring harsh realities.
18 Again: A 37-year-old Dae-young is on the verge of being divorced with Da-jung finds himself inside his 18-year-old body.
The Tale of Nokdu: During the Joseon period, a man named Jeon Nok-du disguises himself as a woman to escape into a village of widows. There, he meets a kisaeng trainee who is fond of crafts.
