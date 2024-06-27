 Ahead Of Kalki 2898 AD, Box Office Report Of Prabhas Starrers | Republic World
Ahead Of Kalki 2898 AD, Box Office Report Of Prabhas Starrers

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus movie Baahubali 2 with Prabhas in the lead role grossed ₹1030.42 Cr.

Salaar, is the fifth highest-grossing South Indian film after Bahubali 2 and RRR, and the sixth highest-grossing worldwide. The film raked in ₹₹ 406.45 Cr in India.

Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, despite controversies and poor audience response, secured second spot at the global box office, collecting Rs 287.97 crore in India.

The 2019 film Saaho, starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, grossed 170.18 crore in India.

Baahubali: The Beginning in India raked in ₹ 421 Cr.

Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas released on June 27 and is set to break records.

