April 23, 2024
Ahead Of Kalki 2898 A.D, Nag Ashwin Movies To Watch
Jathi Ratnalu revolves around three prisoners, released and planning a happy life outside, as they face new challenges and obstacles in their search for happiness and love.
Source: IMDb
Pitta Khathaku is about four women who embark on journeys of love and betrayal, united by their desire to dismantle patriarchy, with stars including Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu.
Source: IMDb
Mahanati is about Savitri, a South Indian actress, who dominated the movie industry for two decades in the 50s and 60s, with stars including Keerthy Suresh, Dulquer Salmaan, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
Source: IMDb
Yevade Subramanyam is about a man's overly focused career goals contrasted with a friend's belief in living life to the fullest, prioritizing present joy over future success.
Source: IMDb
Life Is Beautiful is the film that follows six youngsters in a nostalgic working-middle class neighbourhood, navigating seasons, festivals, romances, street cricket, colony fights.
Source: IMDb
Nenu Meeku Telusa is about Adi, a wealthy man, who loses his memory in an accident resulting in his father's death. He is arrested for his uncle's murder but lacks recollection to prove his innocence.
Source: IMDb
Leader is about a politically influential idealist, the son of a powerful leader, who seeks to correct corruption and favours in politics, but becomes a power game.
Source: IMDb