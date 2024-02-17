February 17, 2024
Ahead of Queen Of Tears Release, Other Kim Soo-hyun K-dramas To Binge Watch
Kim Soo-hyun's drama co-starring Kim Ji-won will debut on Netflix on March 9. Ahead of its release, here are some other shows starring the actor for you to binge-watch.
It’s Okay To Not Be Okay: A road to emotional healing opens up for an antisocial children's book author and an employee in a psychiatric hospital.
One Ordinary Day: A college student gives a woman he just met a ride to the beach and they end up spending the night together. When he wakes up to find her dead, he gets caught up in her murder case.
My Love from the Star: Do Min-joon is an alien who was stranded on Earth years ago. Though he is cynical about humans, he gradually changes his views on them when he gets involved with an actress.
Moon Embracing The Sun: The King of Joseon falls in love with a female shaman. When Wol is almost killed the lovers separate. Years later, they meet again but she does not recollect her past.
