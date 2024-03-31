March 31, 2024
Ahead Of Maidaan Release, Other Sports-Drama Films To Watch
Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan will make its theatrical debut on April 10. Ahead of its release, here are some other films to watch based on similar themes.
Source: IMDb
Farhan Akhtar gives one of his career-best performances as Olympic runner Milkha Singh in this 2013 biogrpahical drama.
Lagaan: During the British Raj, a farmer named Bhuvan accepts the challenge of Andrew Russell to beat his team in a game of cricket and enable his village to not pay taxes for the next three years.
Dangal: Mahavir Phogat, a former wrestler, decides to fulfil his dream of winning a gold medal for his country by training his daughters for the Commonwealth Games despite the existing social stigmas.
Priyanka Chopra turns five-time boxing world champion Mary Kom in this 2014 Bollywood biographical film.
MS Dhoni: A boy from Ranchi aspires to play cricket for India. Though he initially tries to please his father by working for the Indian Railways, he ultimately decides to chase his dreams.
