January 8, 2024
Ahead of Merry Christmas, lookback at Hindi films set over a single day
Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin: This 1996 crime-noir by Sudhir Mishra was set over a single night in the streets of Mumbai where many lives from different strata cross paths.
Taxi no. 9 2 11: John Abraham and Nana Patekar headlined this caper about a spoilt rich boy and a cynic taxi driver who end up at loggerheads out of petty confusions.
Ek Chalis ki Last Local: This 2007 film was a surprise hit, designed like a quintessential black comedy where commoners get entangled in a world of crime and underbelly.
Chameli: Kareena Kapoor Khan headlined this off-beat film, where she played a streetwalker who ends up being stranded with an upper-class anguished man amidst torrential Mumbai rains.
A Wednesday: Neeraj Pandey had a breakthrough in Bollywood with this pacy thriller that took the audience by surprise, hitting on a raw nerve with its story of an angsty, common man with a plan.
Looop Lapeta: An official adaptation of the 1998 classic Run Lola Run, this Taapsee Pannu starrer is a quiryk, fun time travel film where the protagonist lives the same incident again and again.
