February 1, 2024
Ahead Of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Other Kriti Sanon Movies To Watch
Bareilly Ki Barfi: This is a Hindi romantic comedy-drama directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Kriti played the lead role along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Raj Kummar Rao.
Source: IMDB
Dilwale: The movie featured Shahrukh Khan, Kajol, Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan in the lead pairs. In this movie, Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan played the role of siblings of two estranged lovers.
Source: IMDB
Luka Chuppi: The story revolved around a couple who pretended to be married in order to save themselves from society.
Source: IMDB
Mimi: The actress bagged the National Film Award for her performance in this film. This movie revolves around the journey of a woman who reluctantly agrees to become a surrogate for a couple.
Source: X
Raabta: The actress starred opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The movie revolves around the story of this couple who is inseparable despite multiple hindrances.
Source: IMDB