January 31, 2024
Ahead of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Release, Other Shahid Kapoor Movies To Watch
Haider: Haider returns to Jammu and Kashmir when the state is bedevilled by a violent insurgency. He seeks closure regarding his father's disappearance, but the state's politics overpower him.
Source: IMDB
Kabir Singh: Kabir, a medical student, falls in love with Preeti from his college. When Preeti's father spots the couple kissing, he opposes their relationship and decides to marry her off.
Source: Instagram
Kaminey: Identical twins Guddu and Charlie hope to end their misery and lead a life of prosperity. However, things do not go as planned when they are forced into the world of corruption.
Source: IMDb
Jab We Met: Aditya, a heartbroken business tycoon, aimlessly boards a train to escape his depressing life. He meets Geet, a bubbly Punjabi girl, and gets pulled into her crazy life.
Source: X
Ishq Vishk: To gain popularity in his college and get a girlfriend, Rajiv lies to Payal about being in love with her. After he tries to molest her and she leaves him, Rajiv pursues another woman.
Source: IMDb
Vivah: Poonam, an orphan, is engaged to Prem, who is from a wealthy family. However, two days before her wedding, she suffers from first degree burns after her house catches fire.
Source: IMDB