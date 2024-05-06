May 6, 2024
Other Jang Ki-yong K-dramas To Binge Watch After Finishing The Atypical Family
The Atypical Family is currently premiering on Netflix. As more episodes of the show make their way to the OTT platform. Here are some other Jang Ki-yong K-dramas you can watch.
Source: IMDb
Now We Are Breaking Up: Ha Young Eun, a cold-hearted designer, and Yoon Jae Gook fall for each other. Their bond is put to the test when they face a series of obstacles as they navigate their career.
Source: IMDB
Come and Hug Me: Two childhood sweethearts get separated when the girl's parents are murdered by the boy's father, a serial killer. When they meet after many years they are reminded of their past.
Source: IMDb
The Kill: Do Hyun-jin investigates a serial murderer and meets Soo-hyun disguised as a veterinarian. Bound by fate, the two set out to solve the connection that has linked them.
Source: IMDb
Search: WWW: Three ambitious women, each competitive in their own ways, have different ideologies towards life. They all use their expertise and strive to conquer the web portal industry.
Source: IMDb