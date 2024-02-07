January 15, 2024
Ahead Of The Indian Police Force, Web Series Featuring Cops As Protagonist
Released in 2020, this 9-episodic series was directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy. Pataal Lok starred Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika Mukherjee and Abhishek Banerjee in leads.
Source: IMDb
Delhi Crime was an Indian police procedural crime drama that aired its two seasons on Netflix. It starred Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal and Adil Hussain in pivotal roles.
Source: IMDb
Inspired by the life story of serial killer Mohan Kumar also known as Cyanide Mohan, Dahaad was released in 2023 on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: IMDb
Aranyak was a 2021 Netflix thriller that starred Raveena Tandon, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ashutosh Rana, Taneesha Joshi, Anna Ador, Zakir Hussain and Meghna Malik in pivotal roles.
Source: IMDb
This controversial web series was a one-of-a-kind neo-noir crime thriller that was released on Netflix between 2018 to 2019. It was led by Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in both seasons.
Source: IMDb
Bhaukaal was another two-season crime drama that started streaming on Mx Player in 2020. It starred Mohit Raina in the lead and was directed by Jatin Wagle.
Source: IMDb
Kaalkoot streamed in 2023 on Jio Cinema and starred Vijay Varma, Shweta Tripathi, Seema Biswas, Yashpal Sharma, Gopal Dutt and Suzanna Mukherjee among others.
Source: IMDb