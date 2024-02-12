February 11, 2024
Ahead Of Wonderful World Release, Other Cha Eun Woo Starrer K-Dramas To Watch
True beauty: Insecure about her appearance, a student uses make-up to conceal her blemishes. However, she soon befriends a boy who sees her as her true self.
A Good Day to be a Dog: A fantasy romance between a woman living under a curse that causes her to turn into a dog when kissed, and the only one who can help her overcome the curse.
Island: Won Mi Ho's arrogant and selfish attitude causes her father banishing her to Jeju island. Unbeknownst to her, the island is where evil roams free.
My ID Is Gangnam Beauty: Kang Mi Rae recovers her self-esteem after being bullied as she gets to know Do Kyung Suk after getting plastic surgery.
Rookie Historian Goo Hae-Ryung: Free spirit Goo Hae-ryung embarks on a new life as a scholar in the Joseon royal court after hearing about a government post for female historians.
