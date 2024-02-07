January 19, 2024
AI Imagines Hollywood Superheroes Offering Public Services At Ayodhya
A digital creator Sahid SK took to his Instagram account to share a series of visuals of superheroes at the Ayodhya premises.
Source: sahixd/Instagram
In one of the photos Spiderman and The Hulk can be seen offering prasad to a priest.
Source: sahixd/Instagram
In another photo Deadpool and Joker can be seen sweeping the temple premises.
Source: sahixd/Instagram
Superman can be seen carrying a bunch of flowers while sporting a dhoti.
Source: sahixd/Instagram
The photos were shared ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony scheduled to be held in Ayodhya on January 22.
Source: sahixd/Instagram
In one of the photos, Johhny Depp as his character Jack Sparrow can be seen lighting the diya with Wonder Woman.
Source: sahixd/Instagram
In another photo, Dr Strange can be seen serving prasad to the devotees.
Source: sahixd/Instagram
In another AI-imagined photo, the cast of Harry Potter Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Stone and Rupert Grint can be seen posing for a selfie while donning additional Indian attire.
Source: sahixd/Instagram