January 21, 2024
AI Imagines Hrithik Roshan, Vikrant Massey, Tiger Shroff as Lord Ram Ahead of Mandir Inauguration
AI artist has shared a series of pictures of actors as Lord Ram imagined by AI.
Source: Hrithik Roshan
Vidyut Jamal can be seen dressed as Lord Ram.
Source: Vidyut Jamal
In another photo, Gunutr Kaaram actor Mahesh Babu can be seen posing as the lord.
Source: Mahesh Babu
Tiger Shroff can be seen bulked up as Lord Ram.
Source: Tiger Shroff
Varun Dhawan carries a bow and arrow, the quintessential weapons carried by the Lord.
Source: Varun Dhawan
Vikrant Massey can be seen shooting an arrow.
Source: Vikrant Massey
Kartik Aaryan can also be seen bulked up in Lord Ram attire.
Source: Kartik Aaryan