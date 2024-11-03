AI Reimagines Veteran Bollywood Stars - Big B, Dharmendra, Rekha, Dev Anand As Marvel Characters

A social media user Sahid SK often uses AI tools to reimagine celebrities in an alternate world.
This time, he took to his Instagram account to share a series of photos of veteran Bollywood actors in the Marvel universe.
Here, Akshay Kumar's father-in-law. and one of the top actors of his time Rajesh Khanna can be seen as Captain America.
Once Bollywood's angry young man, Amitabh Bachchan is imagined as Doctor Strange.
One of the most popular actresses Zeenat Aman can be seen as Gamora.
The ultimate villain Amrish Puri can be seen as Marvel antagonist Thanos.
Farida Jalal, best known for her roles as mother in Bollywood movies, could be seen as Aunt Mary.
Parveen Babi can be seen as Wasp.
Hema Malini could be Pepper Potts.
Dancing king and veteran actor Mithun could be seen Black Panther.
Vinod Khanna was imagined as Wolverine.
Rekha was seen as Captain Marvel.
