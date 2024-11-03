Republic Entertainment Desk

AI Reimagines Veteran Bollywood Stars - Big B, Dharmendra, Rekha, Dev Anand As Marvel Characters

A social media user Sahid SK often uses AI tools to reimagine celebrities in an alternate world. 

Source: Dev Anand

This time, he took to his Instagram account to share a series of photos of veteran Bollywood actors in the Marvel universe. 

Source: Dharmendra

Here, Akshay Kumar's father-in-law. and one of the top actors of his time Rajesh Khanna can be seen as Captain America. 

 

Source: Rajesh Khanna

Once Bollywood's angry young man, Amitabh Bachchan is imagined as Doctor Strange. 

 

Source: Amitabh Bachchan

One of the most popular actresses Zeenat Aman can be seen as Gamora. 

Source: Zeenat Aman

The ultimate villain Amrish Puri can be seen as Marvel antagonist Thanos. 

 

Source: Amrish Puri

Farida Jalal, best known for her roles as mother in  Bollywood movies, could be seen as Aunt Mary. 

 

Source: Farida Jalal

Parveen Babi can be seen as Wasp. 

Source: Parveen Babi

Hema Malini could be Pepper Potts. 

Source: Hema Malini

Dancing king and veteran actor Mithun could be seen Black Panther. 

Source: Mithun

Vinod Khanna was imagined as Wolverine. 

Source: Vinod Khanna

Rekha was seen as Captain Marvel. 

Source: Sahid SK/Instagram