Aishwarya Rai 51st Birthday: Jodhaa Akbar To Guru, Iconic Movies To Watch

Dhoom 2 is an action thriller that follows Jai Dixit and Ali Akbar Fateh Khan as they fight against Mr A., a thief with a passion for stealing valuable artefacts.
Source: IMDb
Guru follows Gurukant Desai, who arrives in Bombay in 1958 and becomes the largest Indian tycoon.
Source: IMDb
Guzaarish is about Ethan, a paralysed magician, who petitions the court to end his life.
Source: IMDb
Iruar is a political drama that tells the story of two friends who rise to great heights in cinema and politics respectively.
Source: IMDb
Jodhaa Akbar is about a sixteenth-century love story between Mughal emperor Akbar and Rajput princess Jodha, highlighting their alliance marriage and the birth of true love.
Source: IMdb
Raincoat is about a romantic drama about Manu, a villager who returns to his lost love, Neeru, after a brief visit.
Source: IMDb
Robot is a science fiction action film about Dr. Vasi, who creates an android robot named Chitti for research, but things take a dramatic turn when Chitti develops feelings for Vasi's girlfriend.
Source: IMDb
Taal is about Manav and Mansi, a successful singer, face challenges when Manav leaves and Mansi's manager takes over.
Source: IMDb
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is about Ayan, Alizeh, and Saba as they navigate life, love, and heartbreak, showcasing the transformative power of unrequited love.
Source: IMdb
Raavan is about a bandit leader who kidnaps the wife of a policeman who killed his sister, but later falls in love with her, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Govinda.
Source: IMDb