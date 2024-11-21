Aishwarya Rai Shares Aaradhya’s 13th Birthday Photos, Bachchan Family Missing

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently shared glimpses of her daughter Aaradhya's 13th birthday celebrations in Mumbai, delighting her fans.
The special day coincided with the birth anniversary of her late father Krishnaraj Rai.
Aishwarya shared a series of Instagram photos showcasing love and family, with one image featuring her bowing before her grandfather's portrait.
The photograph showcases three generations of the Rai family, including Aishwarya, her mother Brindya Rai, and Aaradhya, posing together.
Aishwarya Rai shared a nostalgic throwback photo of herself holding a newborn Aaradhya, showcasing the enduring bond between mother and daughter and showcasing Aaradhya's joyous birthday bash.
Aishwarya celebrated her birthday with a heartfelt message, expressing her love for her daddy-ajjaa and her beloved Aaradhya, expressing her heart and soul forever.
Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan got married in 2007 and welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya, in November 2011.
