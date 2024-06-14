June 14, 2024
Ajay Devgn And Tabu Movies To Watch Before Watching Auron Men Kahan Tha Dum
De De Pyaar De, a film about a 50-year-old single parent's love triangle. Ajay Devgn played the role of Ashish aka, Ashu Mehra, while Tabu as Manju Rao.
Ajay Devgn portrays Vijay Salgaonkar, an orphan, owner of Mirage Cable Network, while Tabu portrays Inspector General Meera Deshmukh, deceased Sam's mother and Mahesh's wife.
Tabu is portrayed as Begum Hazrat Jahaan, a rich widow, while Ajay Devgn is seen as Mirza Moazzam Baig in a cameo appearance in Fitoor.
Ajay Devgn portrays Gopal Gopal, Madhav, Laxman, Laxman 2, and Lucky, orphans in an Ooty orphanage managed by Joy Jamnadas, with Anna Mathew (Tabu) as narrator.
Ajay Devgan plays Shiva, a hitman for gangster Anna, who receives a contract from corrupt politician Bhajan Singh to kill the Chief Minister.
Ajay Devgan's loyalty to his underworld friend Rahul Bose disrupts his relationship with a dancer, Tabu, who dislikes violence.
Ajay Devgn stars as Ishaan Kumar Singh and Tabu as Suman Dev in a film about a affluent business family.
